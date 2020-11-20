Taking a page directly from her father’s playbook, Ivanka Trump lashed out on Twitter after the New York Times reported that she could be implicated for fraud in New York. The dual civil and criminal investigations by state attorney general Letitia James and Manhattan attorney general Cyrus Vance Jr. will probe into the Trump family business, including questionable records of a consulting fee paid to an Ivanka-co-owned company that matched the amount of a Donald Trump write-off. In a fiery tweet, Ivanka accused James and Vance of attempting to a settle a score for the Democratic Party.

“This is harassment pure and simple,” Ivanka tweeted. “This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.”

The suspicious consulting fees first came to light back in September when the Times published a damning report on the president’s finances including the bombshell revelation that he paid $750 in taxes in 2017. Following the report on Trump’s taxes, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman told CNN that the president’s records show signs of fraud, which could land both Ivanka and her father in legal trouble. Via The Independent:

“Tax avoidance is simply getting-taking the tax code and getting the most deductions you can get under the code that’s perfectly legal. Tax fraud however is lying about what your income was, what your deductions are, and there are just a couple of items that stand out in that report that appear to go beyond tax avoidance.”

Akerman speculated that Ivanka’s consulting fee are one of those times that appear to be an attempt at tax fraud.

