Ivanka Trump’s First Social Media Post In Months Has MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Furiously Turning On Her

Ivanka Trump’s most recent social media post before this week was on January 19, the day before Joe Biden officially became president. In a farewell letter, she wrote, “I hope and believe that America can move forward in a positive way, acknowledge our differences, and find common ground — that is how we will remain the greatest nation.”

The probably culpable daughter of a politically toxic president going full Coca-Cola commercial (Diet Coke, of course) was already ironic, but it’s extra-rich now that Ivanka’s biggest fans have turned on her following her first social media post since her dad left office.

“Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!!” Trump tweeted, along with two photos of the former-first daughter receiving the vaccine. As noted by Raw Story, “Her post quickly filled up with angry replies from Trump supporters refusing to be vaccinated and suggesting a government conspiracy — despite the fact that the development of the vaccine began under, and was promoted by, former President Donald Trump himself.” A typical response on Instagram went: “No thanks! With a 99% survival rate, I shall pass. With Bill Gates involved I will not get one,” while another shouted, “Bummer. I was hoping you were above this kind of virtue signaling.”

The tweet replies were equally brutal from both sides:

Ivanka Trump has made one smart choice in her life: staying off Twitter.

(Via Raw Story)

