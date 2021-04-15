Ivanka Trump’s most recent social media post before this week was on January 19, the day before Joe Biden officially became president. In a farewell letter, she wrote, “I hope and believe that America can move forward in a positive way, acknowledge our differences, and find common ground — that is how we will remain the greatest nation.”

The probably culpable daughter of a politically toxic president going full Coca-Cola commercial (Diet Coke, of course) was already ironic, but it’s extra-rich now that Ivanka’s biggest fans have turned on her following her first social media post since her dad left office.

“Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!!” Trump tweeted, along with two photos of the former-first daughter receiving the vaccine. As noted by Raw Story, “Her post quickly filled up with angry replies from Trump supporters refusing to be vaccinated and suggesting a government conspiracy — despite the fact that the development of the vaccine began under, and was promoted by, former President Donald Trump himself.” A typical response on Instagram went: “No thanks! With a 99% survival rate, I shall pass. With Bill Gates involved I will not get one,” while another shouted, “Bummer. I was hoping you were above this kind of virtue signaling.”

The tweet replies were equally brutal from both sides:

@IvankaTrump you and your dad are making HUGE mistakes promoting these vaccines. BIG MISTAKE — najat (@najat) April 14, 2021

I like that the MAGAs are turning on you. — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 15, 2021

So so disappointed 😢 in you ! How could you 🤦🏼‍♀️ — TruthIsStrange (@TruthIsStrange) April 14, 2021

You could have told people that covid wasn’t a “dem hoax”.

You could have told people Covid wasn’t going to “disappear like a miracle”, or with the “warmer weather.”

You could’ve helped stop hundreds of thousands of American deaths but you didn’t.

You didn’t.

So you’re too late. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 14, 2021

Congratulations. You went from a 99.6% chance of surviving COVID to a 99.6% chance of surviving COVID. https://t.co/PpVNImyOk9 — Jersey Jackass (@Oldglorycries) April 15, 2021

there goes Ivanka’s Fox News contributor contract https://t.co/TBCggpwyGH — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 14, 2021

Trump supporters, take note 👇 Vaccine is good. https://t.co/8RQC77UxwP — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 14, 2021

So you choose to get an experimental vaccine for a virus with a survival rate of 99,98 % 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄 – oh lord ppl are dumb as fucking rocks. https://t.co/V7INwYgxhA — lill Frigg (@MissChevious_14) April 15, 2021

Still gonna be a “hell no” from me, frens. I don’t care who endorses the v@xx. Nope! https://t.co/B7F2GKudas — PatriotAU 🇺🇸🦅 (@PatriotAU) April 14, 2021

Calling b.s. on this. You got the vaccine in January same time as daddy and racist birther step mom did. Stop lying. — MrsMagoo (@MrsMagoo15) April 14, 2021

Still won’t be getting my experimental gene therapy(mRNA) — Chris riehle (@riehle_chris) April 14, 2021

Why? ?? This is getting ridiculous now!! EXACTLY WHY should /Would you take a vaccine that has a lesser % of effectiveness than surviving the virus itself.This is STUPID! Why are you pushing this unproven, totally questionable product that the CDC and FDA do NOT call vaccine? https://t.co/RtrKgrPpye — Only Trump (@Only__Trump) April 14, 2021

I love you girl but WHY? https://t.co/pOa3nfUg2U — Carson🖤💙 (@OceanEyes50) April 14, 2021

Ivanka Trump has made one smart choice in her life: staying off Twitter.

(Via Raw Story)