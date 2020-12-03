Ivanka Trump has confirmed that she’s been disposed in a lawsuit filed by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine that alleges the Trump International Hotel and the president’s inaugural committee coordinated together to abuse over $1 million by over-charging for event space. In a nutshell, it’s illegal to misuse inaugural funds for personal gain, and the Trump Hotel seems to have done just that during the 2017 event, according to the lawsuit. As a top executive for the family company, Ivanka has been roped into testifying in a deposition, and she is not happy about it. The president’s daughter fired off a tweet accusing the lawsuit of being “vindicative” while offering “proof” that the inaugural committee wasn’t overcharged.

“This week I spent 5+ hours in a deposition with the Democrat D.C. AG’s office where they questioned the rates charged by the Trump Hotel at the inauguration,” Ivanka wrote. “I shared with them an email from 4 years ago where I sent instructions to the hotel to charge ‘a fair market rate’ which the hotel then did. This ‘inquiry’ is another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars.”

In the screencapped email, it shows a response from Ivanka that simply reads, “Just seeing this. why don’t you call and negotiate. It should be a fair market rate.”

You can see Ivanka’s full tweet below:

As CNN notes, emails cited in the lawsuit show that there were concerns from the inaugural committee deputy chairman Rick Gates about the optics of the Trump Hotel charging $175,000 per day, which was at least “twice the market rate” if not more. However, the committee ultimately accepted the contract, resulting in the current litigation.

