Imagine having co-invented a platform on which people often make fun of you. That’s one way to look at the life of Jack Dorsey, the much-maligned head honcho of Twitter. There are many reasons to be angry with the internet god, notably his company’s frequent mishandling of sensitive and explosive issues. Or people could simply make fun of the way he looks. And if you wanted a space to do that that would help you reach the largest number of people, you could head to social media service Dorsey helped create.

That’s what happened when Dorsey made a virtual appearance at a Senate hearing on Wednesday. The reason for the occasion? A law known as Section 230, which protects social media companies, notably Twitter and Facebook, from being held accountable for the content posted by users on their services — essentially that they can moderate posts as they see fit. Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg were among the more prominent guests, and they spent the day being grilled and yelled at by, among others, Ted Cruz, who took umbrage with Twitter’s decision to post a recent, contested New York Post exposé about Hunter Biden, son of the Democratic presidential nominee.

As per CNN, things got ugly, early and often. And there were many serious — and, frankly, not that serious — issues raised throughout the hearing. But Twitter users couldn’t get past one thing: the epic facial hair brandished by the service’s CEO.

Not to distract from the US hearing into big tech today — it's important — but Jack Dorsey's lockdown beard is a real 2020 mood. pic.twitter.com/T6j1PxcfSx — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) October 28, 2020

It’s an impressive thing, Dorsey’s quarantine beard, and depending on where his head was positioned in front of his camera, it often sometimes flowed deep below the frame, as if he was one of the Seven Dwarfs. Other people had other takes.

Jack Dorsey speaking to the House right now live from the shores of Galilee after breakfast on The Mount. pic.twitter.com/UGekVJ8ZiN — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 28, 2020

He fed 50,000 by breaking 5 loaves and 2 fishes, but gave out a very limited number of Verified badges. https://t.co/zGI09Btsq6 — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 28, 2020

Good of the League of Assassins to give Ra's al Ghul time off to participate in this hearing pic.twitter.com/anFFCWmWxs — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 28, 2020

Who wore it better? Or is @Jack and the Patriarch one and the same? ht @MikeIsaac pic.twitter.com/9ZcxcpfSoq — Nathanael Johnson (@SavorTooth) October 28, 2020

That's obviously Edmund Dantes, the Count of Monte Cristo https://t.co/gu7bxeCtQ3 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 28, 2020

Good to see Rasputin is still getting work. pic.twitter.com/wcZ9xlxzN2 — Poor Boys Leader Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 28, 2020

Or they had memes.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/qEI1sGJaWF — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 28, 2020

What does this person do for a living? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/n46jPqfZny — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) October 28, 2020

Or just regular jokes.

Oh man Zuckerberg has the Jack beard too?! pic.twitter.com/JwRODuj4ff — Little Mac (@DorseyFilm) October 28, 2020

Jack Dorsey's beard is literally breaking Twitter's own face detection. pic.twitter.com/zoU9tapp5h — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) October 28, 2020

jack has usurped me as king of quarantine beards pic.twitter.com/AoLzalnrWr — rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 28, 2020

(Via CNN)