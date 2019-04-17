Getty Image

What if you created something that allowed people to make fun of you? Such is the life and career of Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, a social media site many of its users partially own to complain about the many, many troubling things wrong with Twitter. The tech guru — who may or may not be weirder than fellow social media god/devil Mack Zuckerberg — did a TED Talk public conversation, part of which involved “concerns and opportunities for Twitter’s future.” They then invited Twitter users to tweet questions via the hashtag #AskJackAtTED, which would then be projected on a big screen behind Dorsey.

And, well, it turned out to be very Bad Idea Jeans.

Do you have a question for @jack? Share it using the hashtag #AskJackAtTED. @WhitPennRod and @TEDChris are now interviewing him about concerns and opportunities for Twitter's future. Your questions may appear live on stage at #TED2019. — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) April 16, 2019

Granted, the full video of the Talk, which streamed live, has yet to be made available in full on the TED site (though presumably it will be here). Still, there’s plenty of evidence to show that — while there were scores of sincere, serious queries — there were plenty of chuckleheads and weaponized satirists ready to humiliate Dorsey to his face…or rather, to his back.

While Dorsey talked about the problems with metrics and his continuing distaste for the “like” button, some eagle-eyed observers, including those at Mashable, zoomed in on the photos made available, and caught some pretty outside-the-box #AskJackAtTED questions.

#TED2019, were you overwhelmed or distracted by the questions on the screen? Take a look at what everyone asked on #AskJackAtTED. Thank you to everyone who participated in our conversation with @jack. The video of the interview will be available on https://t.co/YLcO5Ju923 soon. pic.twitter.com/PYqX2l5vfR — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) April 16, 2019

“Now that your platform has played a significant role in the end of humankind, what’s your next step?…” read one question.

Wow. Just wow. #AskJackatTED @jack – is your health ok? You look so different from the pic in the program. pic.twitter.com/03qyVtATJe — Dr. Laura Boykin (@laura_boykin) April 16, 2019

“You just said your metrics create toxicity,” read another. “So… you’re CEO. Why not change them right now?” Another, from the same picture, asked, “How do you feel about giving a platform to literal Nazis.”