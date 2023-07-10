Frequent frontman/generally guitar virtuoso/sometimes drummer Jack White has little problem speaking out when something grinds his gears. He handles such ire in a variety of ways, including his eloquent defense of fellow The White Stripes member Meg White and his less nuanced response to Elon Musk’s “a**hole move” decision to let Donald Trump tweet again. So naturally, Jack was not going to be impressed by celebrities who fawned over Trump when he happened to drop by UFC 290 in Vegas over the weekend.

Mel Gibson, who had previously treated Trump like a WWII paratrooper at another UFC event, was on hand to enthusiastically greet the most recent ex-U.S. president again while he stood alongside pardoned felon Roger Stone. Photos of Guy Fieri apparently giving Flavortown props to Trump sparked debate as well, and both Joe Rogan and Mark Wahlberg got face time in with the perpetual reality TV star at T-Mobile Arena, too.

Who wasn’t there kissing Trump’s tush? Jack White wouldn’t be caught anywhere close to him. White did hear about these displays, however, and he duly unloaded on Instagram:

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of sh*t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. -Jack White III”

When Jack White feels strongly enough to make a “statement,” no one should make the mistake of trying to debate the subject with him. In other words, when he loves something, you’ll know it, but otherwise, he will also occasionally let the world know the opposite, too.

(Via Jack White on Instagram, The Independent & Newsweek)