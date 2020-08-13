Considering the FBI raided his home not even a week ago, and he knows that he’s at the center of an investigation, you’d think the last thing Jake Paul would want to do is host an unmasked, amateur boxing match in his house in the middle of a pandemic. Well (and according to TMZ) someone at Jake Paul’s house hosted an unmasked, amateur boxing match in his house in the middle of a pandemic.

Granted, it’s yet to be determined if Paul is specifically behind the unsanitary match on Wednesday night, or if he was even home at the time, but there are photos of Paul and his girlfriend taking their dog for a walk earlier that same day. (The fight also wouldn’t be the first large party Paul has thrown despite strict quarantine conditions in California.) As for the match, the video provided to TMZ doesn’t look great when it comes to social distancing, mask use, or any type of safety whatsoever:

You’ll note the combatants, breathing super hard and sweating in arm’s length of the spectators … a major NO-NO considering we’re still in the middle of a pandemic!! This would never fly on UFC’s Fight Island. The scene was wild — the fighters were going after each other full speed, without headgear and without refs.

The fight video couldn’t have arrived at a worst time for the Paul, and not just because of the FBI investigation. The YouTube star had just posted, then deleted a video where he attempts to shoots down rumors about the raid. According to Page Six, Paul claimed the raid is “entirely related” to his charges for looting in Arizona during a Black Lives Matter protest. “There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s–t that people are making up is absolutely absurd,” Paul said in the now-deleted video.

However, Paul seems to later contradict himself as he hints that the investigation goes beyond the looting. “That being said, when I become aware of someone around me who is doing malicious things they are immediately cut out of my life” Paul said. “I don’t put up with bulls–t, I don’t surround myself with bad people. If someone does something bad, they will be removed from my life.”

Paul’s words may be referring to his associate and now former friend, Arman Izadi, whose “Graffiti Mansion” in Las Vegas was also raided by the FBI shortly after Paul’s home. In 2018, the Daily Beast described Izadi as a “convicted pimp” who’s been charged with robbery, kidnapping, and battery in the past. While the true nature of the FBI investigation is unknown, it appears to be going behind simple looting charges. Although, Izadi and Paul were arrested together in Arizona, so it will be interesting to see how this all shakes out.

(Via TMZ, Page Six)