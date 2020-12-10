During a fiery segment on Thursday, CNN’s Jake Tapper unloaded on the over 100 Republican House members who backed a lawsuit from the Texas attorney general that seeks to overturn the 2020 election results by challenging how other states held their elections, which would set a “horrible precedent.” Like every legal attempt to flip the election in Donald Trump‘s favor, this one has a snowball’s chance in hell of accomplishing its goal, but that hasn’t stopped the president from urging Republicans to support it, much to Tapper’s disbelief.

More than 100 House Republicans have signed on to an amicus brief related to an application from Texas to the Supreme Court asking for an emergency order to invalidate the ballots of millions of voters in four battleground states that Joe Biden won. https://t.co/FDgRbvm3B0 pic.twitter.com/TREkOOLBfS — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 10, 2020

After citing legal experts who have referred to the lawsuit as “insane” and “garbage,” Tapper kicked things over to legal correspondent Kim Coates for her analysis. Via Mediaite:

“It’s so completely counter to common sense what is happening,” Coates pointed out. “The Supreme Court doesn’t want to weigh in on a political matter where there hasn’t been some basis for them to hear it, where a state that says even if we’re not affected by it we want to lodge a complaint after we see the outcome and only after our person is bringing the lawsuit.”

While Coates continued to explain the absurdity of the lawsuit, and the fact that Texas attorney general Ken Paxton is currently under indictment, Tapper jumped in to call the whole thing “absolutely undemocratic” and “seditious.” After hearing from White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins who noted that most conservative Texas lawmakers are refusing to back the lawsuit, Tapper shared more of his thoughts on the GOP politicians who are willing to jump on this grenade for Trump. “These members of Congress and these attorneys general, they’re going to be forever associated with this crap, with this insane, un-American, undemocratic lawsuit,” he said.

You can watch the full segment with Tapper above.

(Via The Lead CNN on Twitter & Mediaite)