Jake Tapper continued his fierce criticism of Donald Trump’s failure to properly manage America’s response to the pandemic, which ultimately resulted in the president himself being hospitalized for COVID-19. In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Tapper took a selfie in the CNN coffee room where he was not only socially distanced, but wearing a mask. The anchor also took a page from the president’s playbook by placing the most important part of his message in all-caps.

“This is me alone in the CNN coffee room abiding by basic health regulations,” Tapper wrote. “BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT ADULTS DO”

This is me alone in the CNN coffee room abiding by basic health regulations BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT ADULTS DO Also #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/j5uZbDq20Y — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2020

The tweet came just a few days after Tapper went viral for a CNN segment where he eviscerated Trump’s dismissive attitude towards basic health regulations, which could’ve slowed the virus spread had people taken them seriously. Instead, many followed the president’s lead. However, that strategy clearly didn’t work for Trump who became a “symbol of his own failures” after being infected by the coronavirus along with 24 other people who attended an event at the White House last Saturday.

Americans who “don’t listen to science or medicine, who think masks are too intrusive, who pack bars, who willfully risk spreading the virus, you are making it worse for all of us. You are extending how long this pandemic will last,” Tapper said. “And it is tragic to say, many — if not most — of you are taking your cues from the leader of the free world.”

You can watch Tapper’s full remarks below:

"Make no mistake, this was not just reckless behavior, this was a demonstration of a wanton disregard for human life. President Trump, now in quarantine, has become a symbol of his own failures." – @JakeTapper on the President's positive Covid-19 test.https://t.co/LkjlY44i8i pic.twitter.com/R48pFbMT4F — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 2, 2020

In a classic 2020 move, shortly after Tapper posted his selfie, the president tweeted that he was leaving Walter Reed on Monday evening, and the message Trump included highlighted every criticism that Tapper made about not taking the virus seriously.