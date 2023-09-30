Saturday was a tense one on Capitol Hill. It was the final day Congress had to avert a government shutdown — the 15th time it would have happened in the last 40-some years. Spoiler: The House passed an 11th hour bipartisan bill, which was to then head to the Senate. It was a wild day, made all the wilder by one Democrat pulling a fire alarm during a key vote for some reason.

🚨🚨NEW — Capitol Police are circulating this photo of a man pulling the fire alarm in Cannon. Looks a lot like Jamaal Bowman pic.twitter.com/khzpigSvWI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2023

Per CBS News, Jamaal Bowman, a progressive member of the House Democrats, admitted to pulling the alarm, which came as the chamber was voting on a stopgap spending bill that would delay a potential shutdown for another 45 days. House members were quick to spread discord about it, claiming it was an intentional — and illegal — attempt to delay the vote.

Among them were Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said Bowman should be treated just like the Jan. 6 protesters (whose actions she’s defended).

Democrat Rep Jamaal Bowman reportedly just violated 18 USC 1512(c)(2), interruption of an official proceeding. Here’s what happened. https://t.co/UJDdgGnoRC — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 30, 2023

Republican representative Nicole Malliotakis vowed to draw up a resolution to have Bowman expelled.

NEW: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is working on a resolution to expel Bowman, per her office Bowman’s office said the fire alarm was triggered accidentally. https://t.co/EYRsRXUopL — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) September 30, 2023

Some simply called for him to resign

If it's true that Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in a House office building, forcing evacuation to try to delay a vote, He should resign from office. There’s no excuse for this behavior. pic.twitter.com/9s8jNBs02p — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 30, 2023

As for Bowman, Emma Simon, a spokesperson for him, claimed that it was an accident. “Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” Simon said. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

NEW: Bowman spox Emma Simon on him pulling the fire alarm. “Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 30, 2023

Bowman himself told reporters that he “thought the alarm would open the door”

Bowman tells reporters “I thought the alarm would open the door.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) September 30, 2023

Bowman has been a critic of some of the shadier Republican House members, such as George Santos. Santos was one of the Republicans who dragged him over the incident.

KING GEORGE SANTOS WITH A FIRE ALARM TUTORIAL FOR THE PRINCIPAL OF CORNERSTONE ACADEMY OF SOCIAL ACTION JAMAAL BOWMANpic.twitter.com/wtSg85yjxC — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) September 30, 2023

An investigation is underway, which should be fun. In the meantime, at least it now seems unlikely that the MAGA crowd is going to shut down the government.

(Via CBS News)