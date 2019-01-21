Getty Image

Jameela Jamil may not have intended to become the unofficial voice of body positivity, but that’s exactly what she’s become. The Good Place star has been using her platform on Twitter to point out the ways society fails young women, including calling out celebrities who endorse shady diet products.

In her latest mission, Jamil set her sights on Avon to call the company out for an advertisement — which Avon later admitted (to the Huffington Post) appeared in a brochure for North American shoppers — featuring a laughing young woman, with the messaging, “dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs).

“And yet EVERYONE has dimples on their thighs, I do, you do, and the CLOWNS at Avon UK certainly do,” Jamil fired back. “Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite. They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to ‘fix’ them, is to literally set us up for failure.”

“Every body is beautiful, unless they have any ‘flaws’ I guess,” she continued in a follow up tweet. “What a gross abuse of the body positive movement. I want you all to look out for this constant manipulation. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s everywhere. You are constantly being manipulated to self hate.”

