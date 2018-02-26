Getty Image

Early Monday morning, Kevin Smith revealed on Twitter that he had suffered a massive heart attack due to a 100 percent blockage of his LAD artery, and that he would have died if he hadn’t gotten medical attention as quickly as he did. Smith has since received an outpouring of support from fans, of both the famous and non-famous variety. One such fan who reached out was Chris Pratt, who tweeted a heartfelt message to the Clerks director.

Pratt wrote that he was praying for Smith, and would continue to. “You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS,” he added.

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 🙏♥️🙏 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

But because this is the internet and everything is stupid, people started piling on Pratt for having the nerve to pray for someone he looks up to in their time of need. Despite the fact that the A-list actor has never been one to shy away from discussing his faith, people confused his sentiments with the ubiquitous “thoughts and prayers” that many emptily express after tragedy strikes — such at the recent Parkland school shooting.

As such, Pratt’s friend and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn stepped forward to come to the actor’s defense. “I think people misunderstand the backlash against ‘thoughts and prayers,'” he started off a series of tweets.

So I just read Chris Pratt’s tweet to Kevin Smith saying he would pray for him & made the mistake of reading the comments, many of which go off on Chris for saying he’d pray. I think people misunderstand the backlash against “thoughts & prayers.” (thread) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

2 There is nothing wrong with sending someone positive thoughts & prayers. But when this is coupled with inaction when action will benefit the situation, it’s empty. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018