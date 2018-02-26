James Gunn Jumps To Chris Pratt’s Defense Amid Backlash For Tweeting Prayers To Kevin Smith

#Kevin Smith #Chris Pratt #Guardians Of The Galaxy
02.26.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

Early Monday morning, Kevin Smith revealed on Twitter that he had suffered a massive heart attack due to a 100 percent blockage of his LAD artery, and that he would have died if he hadn’t gotten medical attention as quickly as he did. Smith has since received an outpouring of support from fans, of both the famous and non-famous variety. One such fan who reached out was Chris Pratt, who tweeted a heartfelt message to the Clerks director.

Pratt wrote that he was praying for Smith, and would continue to. “You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS,” he added.

But because this is the internet and everything is stupid, people started piling on Pratt for having the nerve to pray for someone he looks up to in their time of need. Despite the fact that the A-list actor has never been one to shy away from discussing his faith, people confused his sentiments with the ubiquitous “thoughts and prayers” that many emptily express after tragedy strikes — such at the recent Parkland school shooting.

As such, Pratt’s friend and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn stepped forward to come to the actor’s defense. “I think people misunderstand the backlash against ‘thoughts and prayers,'” he started off a series of tweets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Smith#Chris Pratt#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSCHRIS PRATTGuardians of the GalaxyJAMES GUNNKEVIN SMITH

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP