This weekend the Jan. 6 Capitol riot turns three. How are you celebrating the day an outgoing president helped inspire his violent supporters to attempt to overturn democracy (and then still become the GOP’s prospective nominee)? If you’re Donald Trump, you’re holding a trolly rally. Others may opt to play a forthcoming board game take on that fateful (and, let’s not forget, deadly) day.

Announcing Storm the Capitol, the world’s first board game based on the events of January 6th 🇺🇸 Relive one of the funniest days in American history by playing as either side in the battle to Stop the Steal 👮🏽‍♂️👵🏻🥷🧌 Limited TrueAnon edition – 1/6 at https://t.co/fmXDD7dAVU 🫵 pic.twitter.com/9fz57wRIDV — TrueAnon (@TrueAnonPod) January 2, 2024

Per Newsweek, the political podcast TrueAnon are set to release Storm the Capitol — TrueAnon Edition, which, for the low, low price of $64.99, allows players to relive, as they put it, “one of the funniest days in American history.” The game goes on sale on Jan. 6. Here’s how the website describes it:

Take control of one of 6 Patriots as you battle through the Capitol, collecting ballots, taking hostages, and fighting the police. Or play as the Capitol Police and use every means at your disposal to prevent the Patriots from getting to the roof with enough ballots to Stop the Steal.

Newsweek went into further detail:

They explained that if you play as one of the six patriot characters, you go from room to room, where you’re dealt either an “event” card, ballots—the game’s equivalent of points—or nothing. The goal is to get 100 ballots and make it to the final room, where former President Donald Trump waits for players so that he can take them on his helicopter and change the results of the 2020 election to his favor “or ratify the real results of the 2020 election,” which amounts to winning the game. One player will take the role of the Capitol police, whose goal is to prevent any of the patriot characters from getting 100 ballots before the 10th turn of the game, at which point the police character would win and certify Joe Biden’s victory.

On the most recent episode of TrueAnon, entitled “MAGA-log,” hosts Brace Belden and Liz Franczak talked up the game and discussed the failed coup. Belden called it “the best day of watching things on TV,” while Franczak described it as “a slice of life.”

They also claimed it wasn’t just for progressive yuksters, deeming it a game “for every single person in America, on every single side of every single political issue.” Well, maybe not for the many who went to prison for their involvement in it, or, you know, those who died.

(Via Newsweek)