Noted connoisseur and Jan. 6th insurrectionist Patrick Stedman is going to have to settle for a cheaper version of wine — the kind that comes from a prison toilet.

Stedman, who filmed his participation in the assault on the Capitol, even sharing footage from inside Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office once his fellow MAGA rioters broke in, has been found guilty on all five charges brought against him by the D.C. District Attorney. Stedman’s facing 23 years behind bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties for, among other things, disorderly conduct, illegally entering a restricted building, and obstructing an official proceeding. The New Jersey native was offered a plea deal that would’ve seen his sentence significantly lowered to just a few years with smaller fines but he rejected those offers.

Now, after lamenting the loss of his social life because of his publicized role in the insurrection — he can’t enjoy old wedding videos because he’s not friends with any of his groomsmen and he got kicked out of the wine club his dad founded 40 years ago — Stedman’s going to have to find a new friend group. And, ya know, learn the recipe for prison hooch.

Here was Stedman before the verdict was read, feeling fairly confident after taking the stand in his own defense.

Final day. Cross-examination, closing arguments, and then jury deliberation. I need your prayers now more than ever. Full Acquittal 🙏🙏🙏 — Pat Stedman | Dating & Relationship Coach for Men (@Pat_Stedman) June 8, 2023

We put on the best case that we possibly could. No regrets. My fate is in God's hands now. — Pat Stedman | Dating & Relationship Coach for Men (@Pat_Stedman) June 9, 2023

He even encouraged fans to donate to help with his legal fees, offering “masterclasses” in dating and relationship advice in exchange. (Because, of course, this guy is a “men’s coach.”)

About to head down to DC for my big day in court for January 6th tomorrow. As I will be offline the remainder of the week, this will be my final request for donations. These legal expenses are enormous (over $180,000) and in event of conviction on the non-violent felony my wife… — Pat Stedman | Dating & Relationship Coach for Men (@Pat_Stedman) June 4, 2023

But ultimately, it took the jury less than a day to convict him on all counts.

Guilty on all counts. — Pat Stedman | Dating & Relationship Coach for Men (@Pat_Stedman) June 9, 2023

Cheers to you, Pat!

(Via The Retrospect)