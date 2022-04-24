Since last July, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot have been slowly but steadily amassing information. They’ve talked to untold Donald Trump cronies. Some have talked willingly. Some have blown off subpoenas, risking jail time. They’re still at it, but when their findings are made clear, one of their members recently said, based on what they’ve already dug up, they won’t be a letdown.

As per NBC News, Maryland representative Jamie Raskin — who earlier this month staved off some MTG heckling — told those at a D.C. event Thursday to get ready for fireworks. “The hearings will tell a story that will really blow the roof off the House,” Raskin said. “No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying to organize an inside coup to overthrow an election and bypass the constitutional order.” He added, “And then also use a violent insurrection made up of domestic violent extremist groups, white nationalist and racist, fascist groups in order to support the coup.”

Raskin said the committee is preparing to start holding hearings in June By the end of the summer or early autumn — soon before midterms, incidentally — a report on their findings should be made public.

The committee has said to have amassed evidence that Trump and his inner circle coordinated with those who participated in the attack on the Capitol building. Their plan, Raskin said, was to get then-vice president Mike Pence to decline the electoral votes, moving the matter of naming the next president to the House.

“This was not a coup directed at the president,” Raskin told the crowd. “It was a coup directed by the president against the vice president and against the Congress.”

Among the most chilling evidence was the claim, reported last summer, that Pence, when directed by his Secret Service agents to get into a car amidst the attacks, declined, saying, “I’m not getting in that car.”

Raskin said, “He knew exactly what this inside coup they had planned for was going to do.”

(Via NBC News)