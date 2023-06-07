Comedy actor Jay Johnston, who voiced Jimmy Pesto on Bob’s Burgers for several seasons, has been arrested in connection to the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol building following Donald Trump’s “Stop The Steal” rally.

According to NBC News, the Department of Justice has charged Johnston with “felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder as well as several misdemeanor offenses.” The charges paint a picture of Johnston’s alleged activities during the riot, and the actor reportedly did more than just enter the Capitol building:

Court documents say that Johnston entered the upper west tunnel, where some of the most violent attacks of the Jan. 6 attack took place and “assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters’ faces.” He then used a stolen U.S. Capitol Police shield as rioters battled with police, the documents say.

The arrest also marks the closest thing to a confirmation that Johnston was present for January 6, which has always been speculated but never officially corroborated. However, Johnston was reportedly banned from Bob’s Burgers after his involvement became more and more likely.

(Case in point: This tweet from the FBI that shows a suspect who looks jarringly similar to Johnston.)

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

“One of the sources described it as a ‘ban,'” The Daily Beast reported in December 2021. “The other individual familiar with the matter described the situation similarly, adding that the Bob’s Burgers cast and crew, as well as Fox, were not looking to make ‘a big deal’ about the current blacklisting of the apparent insurrection-attendee.”

(Via NBC News)