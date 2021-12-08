Donald Trump is many things (including a terrible eater), but one thing he is not is a drunk. Indeed, he’s a teetotaler, never drinking and knowing so little about alcohol consumption that the cocktails at his Trump Tower restaurant were once described by Vanity Fair as seeming like they were “concocted by a college freshman experimenting in their dorm room.” So imagine how the ex-president took it when one of the three rightwing justices he appointed to the Supreme Court publicly uttered the words “I like beer.”

Politico caught yet another not-quite-flattering Trump reveal in The Chief’s Chief, the new book from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, which has already revealed that the former president tested positive before one of his debates with his successor, Joe Biden. Meadows claimed that the hearing Kavanaugh underwent turned him off. And of course, it wasn’t because the judge had been credibly accused of sexual assault while in high school.

No, it was because he said he liked beer. And because he was too apologetic, which Trump certainly is not. After Kavanaugh confessed, during a televised hearing, that he liked the suds then and now, Trump was “extremely put off” and “strongly considered” finding a “stronger candidate.” Alas, it was not to be: Meadows convinced him that, should he yank the nomination, the “blowback would be severe.”

And so Trump kept Kavanaugh on the docket and mocked his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, on the campaign trail over claiming she’d been scarred for decades over what the new Supreme Court jusice had alleged done to her. Then two years later, Kavanaugh, along with all justices, threw out his bonkers voter fraud lies, which Meadows’ book says made Trump, a man who admires strength, really, really sad.

(Via Politico)