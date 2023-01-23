It’s been over two years since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and though justice has moved slowly, it’s moving. A lot of the more colorful characters that day have already done their time; some have even seen their political aspirations dashed. But it’s taken this long for one of the most memorable insurrectionists to get the book thrown at him: the dude who posed for a picture chilling the office belonging to Nancy Pelosi, whom he left a note calling her a “bitch.”

As per NBC News, on Monday a jury threw the book at Richard “Bigo” Barnett, finding him guilty of all eight charges he was facing. Barnett repeatedly told the court he regretted what he had done, which included not only storming the Capitol building but also allowing himself to be photographed with his feet laid out on the then-Speaker of the House’s desk, looking happy as a clam. Still, he disagreed with their verdict, saying he had ultimately done nothing illegal.

Barnett’s is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3. He’s likely to appeal.

Before he departed Pelosi’s office, his fate sealed, he reportedly left her a note reading, “Nancy, Bigo was here, you bitch.”

Shortly after being arrested and locked up, Barnett threw a temper tantrum during a virtual hearing. “I’ve been here a long time,” Barnett yelled. “Another month … It’s not fair … You’re letting everyone else out.”

(Via NBC News)