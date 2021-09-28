There’s yet another Trump book en route, this one from inside the White House. Stephanie Grisham — the press secretary no one remembers, probably because she never held a single press briefing — is about to release the amusingly titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now, and no shock that it’s filled with goodies. For instance: Did you know the only thing that can calm the savage beast that is Trump is show tunes?

But there’s some dirt on Jared and Ivanka, too. As per The Washington Post, Grisham is clearly not a fan of the power couple, who obtained senior positions in the White House largely due to nepotism. She refers to Jared as “the Slim Reaper” due to his yen for inserting himself into other people’s projects, screwing it up, then leaving them to take the blame.

But there was one incident in which Jared and Ivanka failed to use their clout to get what they want. In 2019, during a trip to the United Kingdom — the one that bred that instant classic photo of the couple looking like porcelain dolls — they tried and failed to meet the Queen:

Tellingly, Grisham writes that Ivanka and Jared tried to push their way into meeting Queen Elizabeth II alongside the president and first lady, a wild breach of protocol on a state visit, but were thwarted when they couldn’t fit into the helicopter. “I finally figured out what was going on,” Grisham writes. “Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States.”

It seems Grisham wasn’t the only one who saw through Jared Kushner. “I had shared with Mrs. Trump many times my opinion that if we lost reelection in 2020 it would be because of Jared,” Grisham, who served as Chief of Staff to Melania before resigning on on Jan. 6, writes. “She didn’t disagree with me.”

