This year’s Golden Globes ceremony is steadily ticking off award categories with very little else happening. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are doing their best while hosting from separate coasts, and Jeff Daniels is rocking his spare room, but otherwise, the ceremony is far too polished and really should have embraced the chaos like the most recent (and pretty darn successful) Emmys ceremony.

Fortunately, Jared Leto was on hand to bring a little excitement with his attire. Granted, this outfit was not of the caliber of John Oliver’s award-winning hoodie from the Emmys, but it was still really something to behold. Who was Leto’s outfit designed by? He’s a Gucci guy, although there’s no real confirmation on whether he was truly wearing Gucci on Sunday night. And really, that detail doesn’t matter because Leto’s actual attire was upstaged by one key accessory: that flower.

The flower was everything, and it didn’t even matter that Leto (who was nominated for The Little Things) lost his Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category (Daniel Kaluuya won for Judas and the Black Messiah) because everyone was staring at that broach-y, Carrie Bradshaw-esque, possibly inspired by Phoebe Buffay’s hummus spill-type flower. People were a little perplexed by it, but they also loved it.

Jared Leto looks like the love child of Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and Carrie Bradshaw. It’s a look! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vb6p4SNR6m — Tony Bravo (@TonyBravoSF) March 1, 2021

So this is how America dies, with Jane Lynch having a zoom call with Jared Leto. pic.twitter.com/eyOZm8kvZr — Danny Neary (@itsdannyneary) March 1, 2021

If Jared Leto is not squirting people in the face with water out of that flower, we riot. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l344FDrn7H — Flea J (@EJ_Riv) March 1, 2021

So, no one is gonna tell Jared Leto that he has a demogorgon stuck to his suit? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9Ntnvrq00y — AshleyW (@AshweeeW) March 1, 2021

No confetti? The flower even upstaged that attempted stunt.

JARED LETO TRYING TO CELEBRATE WITH CONFETTI IS MY NEW EVERYTHING ❤️❤️😂😂😂😂#GoldenGlobesTNT pic.twitter.com/0faysWVeX2 — Bruna Leto Milicevic (@EchelonForeverB) March 1, 2021

I’m surprised Jared Leto is looking so chipper, it’s nearly Good Friday. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/inhYnjicHx — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚞𝚍𝚒𝚘 𝙴𝚡𝚎𝚌 (@studioexec1) March 1, 2021

Jared Leto looks like every dude my mom dated between 1979 and 1983. That mustache says “my conversion van is carpeted.” https://t.co/EA86hHdVy7 — Wish I Was A Little Bit Taller (@UphillAppeal) March 1, 2021

Jared Leto really wore a broach on television pic.twitter.com/PDAyJWEfMS — Monique 🌟 (@lilmomo301) March 1, 2021

