Jared Leto’s Golden Globes Outfit Is Bringing More Excitement Than The Rest Of The Broadcast Combined

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony is steadily ticking off award categories with very little else happening. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are doing their best while hosting from separate coasts, and Jeff Daniels is rocking his spare room, but otherwise, the ceremony is far too polished and really should have embraced the chaos like the most recent (and pretty darn successful) Emmys ceremony.

Fortunately, Jared Leto was on hand to bring a little excitement with his attire. Granted, this outfit was not of the caliber of John Oliver’s award-winning hoodie from the Emmys, but it was still really something to behold. Who was Leto’s outfit designed by? He’s a Gucci guy, although there’s no real confirmation on whether he was truly wearing Gucci on Sunday night. And really, that detail doesn’t matter because Leto’s actual attire was upstaged by one key accessory: that flower.

The flower was everything, and it didn’t even matter that Leto (who was nominated for The Little Things) lost his Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category (Daniel Kaluuya won for Judas and the Black Messiah) because everyone was staring at that broach-y, Carrie Bradshaw-esque, possibly inspired by Phoebe Buffay’s hummus spill-type flower. People were a little perplexed by it, but they also loved it.

No confetti? The flower even upstaged that attempted stunt.

See the full list of Golden Globes winners here as the rest of the ceremony continues.

