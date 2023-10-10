Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, the followup to the top global DC release of all time, began with drama, and the drama apparently never stopped. Of course, the initial theatrics were arguably the good type of theatrics. Way back in August 2019, Momoa faux-threatened not to shoot the sequel because he was committed to protests upon Hawaiian’s sacred Mauna Kea mountain. Of course, Momoa was pulling everyone’s leg because shoots weren’t even scheduled at that point (this was obvious, and he knew it), but man, what followed has been even more dramatic.

Variety has dropped an investigative report that details the ruckus. Not all of what happened is confirmed as fact, but claims include an account of Elon Musk threatening the production with legal action if Amber was replaced on the movie. There are also details on Heard’s therapist’s scribblings (which surfaced by Johnny Depp’s urging after his defamation trial against Heard), which alleged that Momoa was boozy on set and purposefully dressing like Depp. If that last detail was true, that would be pretty messed up because this defamation trial followed Depp’s loss in a U.K. libel lawsuit against The Sun tabloid — after a court found that the publication’s use of the term “wife beater” to describe Depp was “substantially true.”

Now, a DC source and insiders are pushing back at the boozy claim, it’s no wonder that they seem more upset at the “dressing like Johnny Depp” detail:

A rep for Momoa declined comment, but a DC spokesperson pushed back on Heard’s characterization, saying, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.'” Others echoed that sentiment. “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set,” says an insider who was on the London set in 2021, adding that the two stars got along and were seen joking together. “And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

More excerpts detail alleged friction between James Wan and Heard and reasons why the director allegedly wanted to recast her role. None of this has been proven true, but she is only fleetingly shown in the sequel’s trailer. And it’s possible that the entire sequel has now been overshadowed by every reported scrap of drama on the production. Does anyone remember what this film will be about? (Hint: Black Manta is even punchier, and Arthur Curry has been changing diapers, and my goodness, Patrick Wilson got ripped.)

Everyone is paying much more attention to the behind-the-scenes stuff than the actual movie, which already faces an uphill battle after multiple WBD DC projects have failed to take the box office by storm or tidal wave. Godspeed, Arthur Curry.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom sloshes into theaters on December 20.

