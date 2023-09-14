The DC Extended Universe’s eventual metamorphosis into the James Gunn-led DCU could very well surprise everyone, although the “placeholder” films have not exactly set the box office on fire. Even The Rock’s flexing charisma didn’t help Black Adam (which was originally a passion project of his, many years ago) become a runaway hit.

Can Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom overcome the inertia? Only time will tell. The first film grossed over $1.1 billion at the global box office, and although domestically, it didn’t fare as well as several other DC movies, Aquaman became the top global DC release of all time. In August 2019, the Internet also kind-of lost it when Momoa faux-threatened not to shoot the sequel due to protesting construction on Hawaiian’s sacred Mauna Kea mountain.

Four years later, DC films are sitting in a different place. An Aquadaddy joke at the beginning of the sequel’s first trailer tackles the imposing task with humor.

From there, Arthur Curry finds that Black Manta’s (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) hatred towards him has grown, and Aquaman must save Atlantis from doom. This means an unlikely team up with Orm (Patrick Wilson and his abs) and diving into the deep. Nicole Kidman returns as Atlanna, and we shall see Dolph Lundgren back as as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin. One tiny peek at Amber Heard’s Queen Mera later, here’s the synopsis:

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom washes into theaters on December 20.