The Flash stumbled out of the gate for its opening weekend, and the situation did not improve going into the Ezra Miller film’s second weekend. Despite the prominent return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, which was heavily featured in trailers and TV spots, The Flash saw a 72% drop in box office. There hasn’t been a drop that big since Morbius, which took a 75% hit going into its second weekend.

As for the overall box office winners, there was more bad news for The Flash. The speedster film just barely beat the new Jennifer Lawrence comedy, No Hard Feelings, to come in third place. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took the top spot with Pixar’s Elemental coming in second.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The news for DC and Warner Bros.’ big-budget superhero pic The Flash — which opened last weekend opposite Elemental to a sobering $55.1 million — grew worse as it fell off 72 percent to $15.3 million for a domestic cume of $87.6 million. Unlike Elemental, The Flash received poor exit scores. (The studio had hoped for a decline of 55 percent.) Insiders concede the film, starring Ezra Miller, is a huge miss and is being rejected by audiences on a wholesale basis.

The hits keep on coming. The Flash is also underperforming overseas. According to THR, the film earned “$26.6 million in its second weekend from 76 markets for a foreign cume of $123.3 million and $210.9 million globally.”

The Flash is now playing in theaters.

