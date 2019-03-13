Trump Applauds Jay Leno’s Complaint About ‘One-Sided’ Late Night Comedy (While Citing Fox News)

03.13.19

Donald Trump recently came after SNL, a comedy show, for having the gall to joke about him. “Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC,” the president tweeted in response to a sketch that mocked his “national emergency” over the border wall. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into.” Trump has since turned his attention to late-night talk shows (his attention is usually on television) and how they’re “unwatchable.” If he was referring to a certain someone making guests play “Despacito” with their teeth, yes, but that’s not what Trump meant.

