Jeff Bezos is the richest person on the planet, according to Forbes, and not without hard work: He goes out of his way to crush unions and he overworks his employees so much they have to urinate in bottles. (Maybe that’s why he wasn’t the billionaire named Time’s Person of the Year.) On New Year’s Eve, while so many were hunkering down due to the Omicron variant, the Amazon founder was living the high life. And the only thing everyday people could do was make fun of his look.

speaking as a middle-aged divorce guy, I implore my fellow middle-aged divorce guys not to post their middle-age divorce guy pics https://t.co/yNsbxDYa2v — That Tom Tomorrow guy (@tomtomorrow) January 1, 2022

Bezos posted a picture of him and his main squeeze, Lauren Sanchez, enjoying a roofdeck end-of-2021 celebration. She was dressed relatively normally, in a black crop top and leather pants. He, however, was not. He had tight white chinos, an orange patterned ‘70s shirt, and — why not? — sunglasses in the shape of hearts.

The entrepreneur, who stepped down as CEO of the company he founded and, like most billionaires, has grown even more unimaginably wealthy during the pandemic, was doing what he always does: enjoying himself while the world he could easily save suffered. And so a helpless people did the only thing they can do: They made fun of him.

Jeff Bezos inches closer to becoming Pitbull pic.twitter.com/jY3QtXiLwK — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 1, 2022

70's dystopian sci-fi movies never warned us about this. https://t.co/7Te3qMhjte — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 1, 2022

For being the richest man on earth, Jeff Bezos sure dresses like a guy who just lost his life savings in crypto pic.twitter.com/Sw2hffE8vF — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 2, 2022

If you hadn’t told me that was Bezos, I’d have sworn it was Howie Mandel. — Pennybags (@NouveauBougee) January 1, 2022

Bezos at least namedrop your fit inspo pic.twitter.com/JmvZj1qYDv — Tito 💋 (@TitoMahalo) January 1, 2022

jeff bezos for sure shops at dan flashes, look at how complicated those patterns are pic.twitter.com/3pep49mj5j — Chad Pemberton (@chadpemberton) January 1, 2022

Jeff Bezos after watching one Happy Corbin match pic.twitter.com/e7XFBZ2wsi — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 2, 2022

Jeff Bezos looking like he's about to go on an anti vax rant to the tune of Deeply Dippy pic.twitter.com/XUgpsXQesW — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 2, 2022

all the money in the world, and bezos is simply transforming into a second-rate paul shaffer pic.twitter.com/rSPSPbzitA — brandonstosuy (@brandonstosuy) January 2, 2022

If it makes you feel better, there’s one thing that makes Bezos — who has so little idea what to do with his money that he keeps going to space for fun — feel bad: His girlfriend clearly would rather be shtupping Leonardo DiCaprio, who just starred in a movie that also makes fun of him.