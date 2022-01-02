jeffbezos1024.jpg
Jeff Bezos’ New Year’s Eve Disco Look Led To A Lot Of Laughs On Social Media

Jeff Bezos is the richest person on the planet, according to Forbes, and not without hard work: He goes out of his way to crush unions and he overworks his employees so much they have to urinate in bottles. (Maybe that’s why he wasn’t the billionaire named Time’s Person of the Year.) On New Year’s Eve, while so many were hunkering down due to the Omicron variant, the Amazon founder was living the high life. And the only thing everyday people could do was make fun of his look.

Bezos posted a picture of him and his main squeeze, Lauren Sanchez, enjoying a roofdeck end-of-2021 celebration. She was dressed relatively normally, in a black crop top and leather pants. He, however, was not. He had tight white chinos, an orange patterned ‘70s shirt, and — why not? — sunglasses in the shape of hearts.

The entrepreneur, who stepped down as CEO of the company he founded and, like most billionaires, has grown even more unimaginably wealthy during the pandemic, was doing what he always does: enjoying himself while the world he could easily save suffered. And so a helpless people did the only thing they can do: They made fun of him.

If it makes you feel better, there’s one thing that makes Bezos — who has so little idea what to do with his money that he keeps going to space for fun — feel bad: His girlfriend clearly would rather be shtupping Leonardo DiCaprio, who just starred in a movie that also makes fun of him.

