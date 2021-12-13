In a very surprise move given his seemingly non-stop parade of controversies thanks to his practically Trumpian levels of tweeting whatever random reaction pops into his head, Elon Musk has been named 2021’s TIME Person of the Year. It’s a head-scratching choice, to be sure. Especially considering TIME actually makes it a point to bring up Musk’s penchant for tweeting about bodily functions.

Just check out this introductory paragraph from Musk’s Person of the Year feature:

The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance. He dreams of Mars as he bestrides Earth, square-jawed and indomitable. Lately, Elon Musk also likes to live-tweet his poops.

Naturally, social media erupted after finding out that Musk was being honored as the Person of the Year given the wide availability of options who don’t tweet at United States senators about their penises when asked to pay their fair share of taxes. TIME magazine certainly made a choice, and people had lots of thoughts about it:

Is this a joke? — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 13, 2021

You have millions of followers so I hope you won’t mind that I have unfollowed you until you are serious again. — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) December 13, 2021

come on now, he made a rocket for super rich people to take rides 🥺 — Amanda (@electrichyena) December 13, 2021

Was the criteria "person who posts the most infantile memes all day?" — Andy (@FrancisTheSailr) December 13, 2021

Your Person of the Year was forced to pay $100 million to two former workers for racial discrimination, is being sued by dozens more for the same thing, is also being sued for sexual harassment at Tesla, and was found guilty of union-busting. Good choice. pic.twitter.com/5zEAgPeAvV — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) December 13, 2021

Were there literally no other people available — dan's yuletide hog (@BierStarmer) December 13, 2021

Healthcare workers. The vaccinated. Dolly Parton. THEY WERE ALL RIGHT THERE. — Mandy Hale (@MissMandyHale) December 13, 2021

What sealed it for you? The union busting or this tweet? pic.twitter.com/jsMd4zMr4B — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) December 13, 2021

While there’s more where that came from, The Daily Show entered the fray with a scorching hot burn:

Good to see TIME recognize a person, unlike Tesla's Autopilot cameras https://t.co/9QRyh1xoA0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 13, 2021

Just to drive home the fact that Musk’s Twitter activity has reached Trump-like levels, the Tesla CEO has now reached the point where no matter what happens to him, there’s always a tweet. Case in point:

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

