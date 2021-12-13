Elon Musk
People Are Puzzled That Elon Musk Has Been Named TIME’s 2021 Person Of The Year

In a very surprise move given his seemingly non-stop parade of controversies thanks to his practically Trumpian levels of tweeting whatever random reaction pops into his head, Elon Musk has been named 2021’s TIME Person of the Year. It’s a head-scratching choice, to be sure. Especially considering TIME actually makes it a point to bring up Musk’s penchant for tweeting about bodily functions.

Just check out this introductory paragraph from Musk’s Person of the Year feature:

The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance. He dreams of Mars as he bestrides Earth, square-jawed and indomitable. Lately, Elon Musk also likes to live-tweet his poops.

Naturally, social media erupted after finding out that Musk was being honored as the Person of the Year given the wide availability of options who don’t tweet at United States senators about their penises when asked to pay their fair share of taxes. TIME magazine certainly made a choice, and people had lots of thoughts about it:

While there’s more where that came from, The Daily Show entered the fray with a scorching hot burn:

Just to drive home the fact that Musk’s Twitter activity has reached Trump-like levels, the Tesla CEO has now reached the point where no matter what happens to him, there’s always a tweet. Case in point:

(Via TIME)

