During Thursday afternoon’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki quickly dismantled a male reporter who attempted to question Joe Biden’s Catholic faith after the president voiced his displeasure with the recent abortion ban in Texas. While taking questions from the press corp, Psaki called on Owen Jensen from The Eternal Word Television Network, an all-Catholic broadcast channel, who wanted to know why Biden didn’t support the ban, which resulted in Jensen being on the receiving end of a “Psaki bomb” following a brisk exchange.

Psaki: I know you’ve never faced those choices nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing pic.twitter.com/uelIXzjFvT — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2021

Here’s what Psaki said after first explaining that it was a simple matter of Biden believing in a woman’s right to choose, which Jensen didn’t like and asked why the president wouldn’t “look out for the unborn child.” Via Mediaite:

“He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions,” Psaki matter-of-factly explained, “and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor.” She then added, “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices? This is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes that right should be respected.”

Despite Psaki’s thorough answer, Jensen tried to keep the line of question going, but the seasoned press secretary wasn’t having it. Like a nun’s ruler across the fingers, Psaki shut him down by noting that Jensen had “plenty of time today.”

