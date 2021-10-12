Who doesn’t enjoy dunking on Ted Cruz? Everyone does it, even stars of his favorite movie, and he never seems to mind nor does he learn from his countless humiliations. On Tuesday, it was Jen Psaki’s turn to roll her eyes at the Texas senator, who has been once again speaking ill of the vaccine mandates that could finally end the pandemic, if people like him could get on board already.

As per Insider, Cruz has been one of a number of Republicans pushing misinformation about the large number of cancelled Southwest Airlines flights over the weekend. They claim it’s due to President Joe Biden’s national mask mandates for large companies. Southwest Airlines denied that, calling their assertions “inaccurate,” saying the real issues were “severe weather problems and air traffic control issues.”

But when has the truth ever stopped Ted Cruz? As he and others continue to float their debunked claim, reporters asked the current White House press secretary what she thought. And Psaki decided to do some Cruz dunking.

Wow. Jen Psaki just owned Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/LthWxCxwpv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2021

“Well, I know world-renowned business, travel and health expert Senator Ted Cruz has made that point,” Psaki replied. “But I wouldn’t say that is widely acknowledged or echoed by business leaders who have implemented these mandates.”

She continued: “It doesn’t mean this isn’t hard and challenging — of course it is. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic,” adding, “But ultimately, the job of the president of the United States is to lead, is to follow the advice of health experts, is to ensure that he is protecting the lives of people across the country.”

Meanwhile, Cruz is in august company, as usual. Another GOP firebrand also repeating the lie about mandates affecting Southwest flights is [drum roll] rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert, who said the nonexistent employees who aren’t defying the law were “standing up for their rights as Americans.” Maybe, if they were real.

(Via Insider)