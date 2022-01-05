When Texas realtor Jenna Ryan boarded a private jet last year bound for Washington, D.C., she was determined to do one thing: storm the Capitol on January 6th. And storm she did, alongside many other MAGA people, all while documenting the insurrection via her social media accounts (which were later used as evidence against her in court). Now Ryan is behind bars, serving a 60-day sentence for her role in the fatal coup attempt. And she seems to have decided that being one of the most prominent members of the MAGA herd is not as glamorous a role as she might have imagined—even going so far as to declare herself a “scapegoat” and compare her situation to (deep breath!) being a Jew in Nazi Germany.

Just five days before she reported to prison to begin serving out her sentence, Ryan spoke with NBC News’ Kate Snow about her actions on January 6, 2021, and admitted that “walking into the Capitol for two minutes and eight seconds was a big mistake. And I pled guilty to that, and I have remorse for that.” It’s a statement that is in direct contrast with Ryan’s previous statements, including a tweet she sent out the next day where she stated: “We just stormed the Capitol. It was one of the best days of my life.”

When pressed on these mixed messages by Snow, Ryan said you really needed to be there to understand. Sure, she entered the Capitol behind hundreds of people who were breaking windows and smashing things, but Ryan says she wasn’t violent, and the reality of the situation was much different:

“People see footage on TV that I wasn’t privy to. So, to me, it was like we were saying ‘excuse me,’ people were polite, and it was beautiful.”

Last year, Ryan called herself a “martyr” when speaking with NBC’s Cynthia McFadden and claimed that she was “being persecuted” by the public at large. “She pushed her claim in our December interview,” Snow stated, “comparing herself to victims of genocide.”

Ryan rattled off a laundry list of complaints about the way she was being treated by people:

“They are calling me entitled, they’re making fun of my skin color, they’re calling me an ‘Insurrection Barbie.’ They don’t see me as a human. And so that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany.”

(Raise your hand if you think that Ryan is the one who came up with ‘Insurrection Barbie.’)

When Snow pushed further on that point and asked her, point blank, “Do you compare what’s happening to the Holocaust?” Ryan replied that she was actually afraid to answer that question “because I will be attacked for saying that. I mean, people say that that’s what it’s like. They’re like, ‘We feel like that’s happening.’”