While promoting her new movie Red Sparrow in London on Tuesday, Jennifer Lawrence wore a dress. This, in and of itself, is not notable, but certain corners of the internet were apparently horrified that Lawrence wore said dress — prepare to brace yourself like a sink — outdoors! In the cold! She should have bundled up, in four layers of promotional Passengers sweatshirts.
“Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy,” the Oscar winner wrote on Facebook. “This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”
Many on Twitter noted that while she wearing a revealing Versace dress, her male colleagues, including co-star Jeremy Irons, were in pants and jackets.
Lawrence called the controversy “sexist,” “ridiculous,” and “not feminism.” She continued, “Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT’S MY CHOICE TOO!”
You know the real controversy here? Lawrence ripping off Elizabeth Hurley.
