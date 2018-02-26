20th Century Fox

In her new movie Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian spy who uses her sexuality as a weapon. Think: Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans, minus the supremely sad husband. Lawrence was initially hesitant to take a role that would require sex scenes, following her “unbelievably violating” nude photo hack in 2014, an experience she compared to “getting gang-banged by the planet.”) Lawrence also previously told W Magazine, “I’ve always been like, absolutely no way — especially after what happened — no way am I ever going to do anything sexual.”) But Red Sparrow changed her mind.

“I read this script that I’m dying to do,” Lawrence said on 60 Minutes. “And the one thing that’s getting in my way is nudity. And I realized there’s a difference between consent and not. And I showed up for the first day and I did it. And I felt empowered. I feel like something that was taken from me I got back and am using in my art.” That uneasy feeling remained, but “I felt like [I] took it back and I could, and… I could almost own it again. It’s my body and it’s my art and it’s my choice. And if you don’t like boobs, you should not go see Red Sparrow.”

Why isn’t that pull quote on the official poster?

(Via CBS News)