When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live television at the 2022 Academy Awards, he did more than potentially destroy his career (right before he won an Oscar). He opened the floodgates about his marriage (if that’s what they call it) to Jada Pinkett Smith. The actress has a new memoir out, called Worthy. That means she’s on the press circuit, revealing thing like how Rock once asked her out when he thought she and Will were heading for Splitsville. She’s also shooting down some of the more wild rumors about her marriage.

As caught by Insider, Pinkett Smith did a revealing sit-down with Today host Hoda Kobt. They talked her extra-marital relationship with singer August Alsina, how the late Tupac Shakur was her “soulmate.” Kobt also brought up some other things people say about her and Will.

“You and Will probably have more rumors about you and talk about you than others,” Kobt said before highlighting some of them: “’They’re in an open marriage, they’re swingers, he’s gay, she’s gay.’ I mean a million things were out there.”

After saying those rumors don’t bother her, Pinkett Smith replied, “I would say that none of that’s true. I definitely can understand why there’d be misunderstandings.” She added, “But none of it’s true.”

During her book tour, Pinkett Smith dropped the bomb that she and Smith “separated” years ago without telling the public. That doesn’t mean they’re divorced. Still, Pinkett Smith shooting down claims that they’re in an open marriage or that they’re swingers, or that one or both of them are gay, does complicate some of the things the public does know about them, including her relationship with Alsina.

