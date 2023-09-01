During a rant about the U.S. Open court smelling like marijuana, Tucker Carlson replacement Jesse Watters — who claims he recently talked to his black garbage man about Trump’s mugshot that he’s been slobbering over — used his new soapbox to tell Fox News watchers that weed makes him dumb. It was an odd tangent, to say the least, but it was a nice departure from Watters’ latest schtick of how attracted he is to Donald Trump’s mugshot even though the Fox News host has an “unblemished record of heterosexuality.”

“Some people either are good at it or not good at it. I was never good at it,” Watters said before aping Bill Clinton and claiming he “never inhaled.”

Jesse Watters thinks marijuana makes him dumb. Who wants to tell him? pic.twitter.com/gAYupyHC62 — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) August 31, 2023

“I never inhaled for many, many years. Never inhaled,” Watters claimed. “But I was just one of those people that, you know, your eyes like this (squints), and you’re stupid and you wake up late the next day. You’re bad at math the next year. So it’s not for me. And I don’t want my son or daughters to be doing it either.”

Watters ended his rant by saying he doesn’t mind other people smoking weed even though the whole rant started out mocking the smell of marijuana at a tennis match.

“It’s a free country,” Watters said. “Do what you want if you’re over 18, 21. Watters household, it’s not our thing.”

As the clip bounced around Twitter, the jokes started flying as people noted it’s not the weed that’s making Watters dumb. You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Decoding Fox News on Twitter)