Congrats to Donald Trump for not only being the only U.S. president to ever face criminal charges, but now, he’s on his third round. Concurrent, no less, but he did once promise his MAGA followers that they’d win so much that they’d eventually be “sick and tired” of winning. Surely, this is not what he meant (because he did respond to the third indictment by comparing his prosecutors to Nazis), but you never know.

Speaking of confusing statements, Tucker Carlson replacement Jesse Watters reacted to this third indictment in a few ways. He didn’t pull a Rudy Giuliani (to be fair, no one could go off the rails in quite that way), but instead, Watters aimed for sarcasm, and this appears to gone over about as well as his recent silver lining for slavery, which he somehow argued benefited slaves and their families in the long run.

Sarcasm is actually the kindest way that one can describe Watters responding to Trump’s indictment for his efforts to overturn the election like this: “They said the defendant impaired the federal government from functioning. Isn’t that literally the Republican Party platform?”

Jesse Watters says the quiet part loud pic.twitter.com/Q1PEIso4fn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2023

In other words: small government = good? I can only guess that going simplistic with this argument was an attempt at humor, but that of course wasn’t Watters’ whole evening. Additionally, he also attempted to argue that perhaps Trump didn’t know it was wrong to ask Mike Pence to help him overthrow democracy.

Watters: I know this does not count in a court of law.but do you think trump had any idea that he was breaking the law he was asking Mike pence not to certify? pic.twitter.com/HfWVBgqqy8 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2023

Tucker Carlson must be fuming with jealousy to have missed this opportunity to get inside the Fox News audience’s heads, too. Meanwhile, Trump is almost definitely not pleased to be dealing with the Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who has not dealt kindly with the MAGA rioters who did Trump’s bidding during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Get ready to see a whole lot of “WITCH HUNT” in all caps on Truth Social.