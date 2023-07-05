Does history repeat itself or do people like Donald Trump with more money than brains simply never learn from their mistakes? It’s a question we must ask after the twice-impeached former president shared a post on his Truth Social platform calling for his supporters to take to the streets and protest in his name. Actually, he probably knows what the consequences will be — he probably just doesn’t care.

On Wednesday morning, Trump threw an all-caps tantrum over the federal investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents. He’s currently facing dozens of criminal counts over his decision to hoard top secret files at his Mar-a-Lago estate once he left office. Since the investigation began, he’s incriminated himself numerous times in interviews like the recent two-night sit-down with Brett Baier. Still, it sounds like he’s finally seen the writing on the wall and is maybe desperately hoping another Jan. 6th might save him from spending time behind bars or something

“MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA. THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN,” Trump wrote. “CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR “LEADER” IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!”

This isn’t the first time since the post-election insurrection that Trump has suggested his supporters take to the streets. Back in May, Trump prompted his MAGA followers to show up for his arraignment at a Miami courthouse. Luckily, most of the mobs Trump has been able to assemble lately have been pathetically small — perhaps because so many of his Jan. 6th leaders are serving time for their last act of organized domestic terrorism. You’d think the threat of toilet wine and canceled Cabo trips might have taught these people something by now.

