Fox News Host Jesse Watters Is Getting Slammed For His ‘Some Guy’s Uncle From Zimbabwe’ Remark

07.31.18 2 hours ago

Because it was apparently a day ending in a Y, on Monday evening, Fox News host Jesse Watters made a remark during his panel show The Five that many people find to be offensive and condescending. As Watters and his fellow co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Juan Williams argued over President Trump’s proposed border security and immigration plan, Williams made the point that Trump wants to put a leash on all immigration.

“I think his strategy is, I’m gonna go after immigrants,” Williams started, to which the former O’Reilly Factor lackey interrupted and attempted to clarify: “Illegal immigrants.”

“No no, he wants to cut legal immigration, don’t forget that,” Williams continued.

“He wants merit-based, smugly countered Watters. “That would cut legal immigration by bringing in the best and brightest. So we don’t bring in some guy’s uncle from Zimbabwe,” he continued, as Williams could barely contain his visible disgust.

If it were Watters’ intention to cause outrage, then mission accomplished because dozens took to Twitter to call him out for not-so-subtle racism. Even former talk show host Montel Williams had some words for Watters.

