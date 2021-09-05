Jim Acosta’s Saturday programming on CNN has routinely taken aim at Fox News and its biggest name, Tucker Carlson. But as Carlson’s white replacement theory rhetoric escalates and the Fox News host advocates for anti-vaxxers to break the law Acosta has upped his rhetoric in kind.

Already classified as the “employee of the month” at what he’s described a “bulls*it factory,” Acosta has also called Carlson the network’s “chief white power correspondent.” And on Saturday, Acosta continued that string of labels by calling the host a “human manure spreader.”

Acosta: Over on Fox, human manure spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race-baiting conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/HF8XAbtO7U — Acyn (@Acyn) September 4, 2021

“Over on Fox, human manure spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race baiting conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being sent over to this country in order to change the outcome of elections,” Acosta said.

Acosta’s response here is following Carlson’s concern trolling about Afghan refugees, with the CNN host retorting that the real threat to America is those on the far right trying to undermine democracy with their January 6 coup attempt. He called those stoking flames of division and, like Madison Cawthorn, calling for “bloodshed” the real problem. “Sort of like an American Taliban,” he said.

“It is starting to look like a combination of theocracy and thugocracy,” Acosta said. “The leaders of this MAGAban movement, people like Marjorie, Madison and Tucker, they’re not counting on an intelligence failure or a lack of planning on your part. They’re counting on a lack of courage to stand up for your rights in this country. Does that ring a bell?

“The anti-immigration, anti-democratic, anti-women’s rights forces have all sought these kinds of changes for years, even decades, in this country,” Acosta continued. “Their operation to change America forever is well underway.

You can watch the full video below, but it’s certainly something to see Acosta continue to attack Carlson and his rhetoric on a competing network.