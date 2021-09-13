Public venues are back, baby, but with a catch: Some of them require proof of vaccination. Bars, restaurants, movie theaters, music venues, museums, etc. — some are required to check whether you’re a public health risk (as in New York City) while others are making that decision themselves. Others are doing nothing, and those places have caught the ire of popular stars. Patton Oswalt canceled shows in Florida and Utah because they weren’t taking the pandemic seriously.

And then there’s Jim Breuer. If you’re of a certain age, you might remember the three seasons he spent on SNL. He was the guy who was also a goat. He also did a pretty broad Joe Pesci impersonation. It’s been a while since he was big, but he’s still eking it out as a stand-up. Well, not at two venues, he isn’t.

As per NBC News, Breuer released a video revealing that he was canceling shows at a theater in New Jersey and another in Michigan. Was it because they don’t check whether their guests could infect others with a highly transmissible disease? No, it was the opposite.

Based @JimBreuer is cancelling all his shows at venues that have vaccine requirements and calls out celebrities for selling their souls. pic.twitter.com/y7xBVATKOj — Nick Talkin' Spit (@Nickstr0damus) September 10, 2021

In the lengthy video, Breuer said he was adamantly against the “segregation” of venues “forcing people to show up with vaccinations, to prove your vaccinated.” He called whether you’re a health risk to others a “choice,” saying that he has to “stick to my morals, you have to stick to what is right.”

Breuer repeatedly used the term “segregation” to refer to keeping people safe from others who may be disease vectors. He added that people were being “forced, bribed, dictated,” though the last verb may have been used incorrectly.

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money,” Breuer said. “I’d rather go bankrupt and make a stance and not segregate.”

Many, though, were surprised to hear about Breuer at all.

“This is heartbreaking. Seeing Jim Breuer was on my bucket list.” said no one… no one at all. https://t.co/xB7kSxQFVt — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 13, 2021

he’s got a point; at a Jim Breuer show it’s already easy to distance from the other audience member https://t.co/JHG25cmkv8 — your sister is a werewolf (@jamiroqueer) September 13, 2021

Well, any place booking Jim Breuer wouldn’t have to worry about COVID, since it exists no later than 2003. — Stressfully Numb (@Tecaterob) September 13, 2021

Hold up. People pay to see Jim Breuer perform? That in and of itself is news. — Some Guy Named Chris (@GamecockChris31) September 13, 2021

This is the funniest thing Jim Breuer has done in decades. https://t.co/Du089ZmS30 — Atomic-12182 (@APPBMM) September 13, 2021

But some did not find Breuer’s stance herotic.

Jim Breuer was very nice to me when I started doing stand-up and his encouragement helped push me towards dedicating my entire life to comedy because of that and this, he can fuck right off! https://t.co/ab4uApTShl — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) September 13, 2021

Being that Breuer’s most famous character was Goat Boy, some made Ivermectin farm animal jokes.

He did play a goat so it makes sense he’d favor the barnyard treatment options. https://t.co/sYvqwydiL8 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) September 13, 2021

And some dragged in Joe Rogan, on whose show Breuer appeared in March.

I was skeptical about the medical advice I got from Joe Rogan, so I went to Jim Breuer for a second opinion. — bsjett (@bsjett) September 11, 2021

(Via NBC News)