Jim Caviezel has long been one of Hollywood’s more conservative actors, forsaking the typically decadent life of a movie star to appear in religious and right-wing movies. Still, people on social media were surprised to learn that even a guy who made a Jesus movie for Mel Gibson (and arguably dragged down Persons of Interest) appeared at a conservative conference against COVID-19 restrictions, where he parroted a particularly virulent QAnon conspiracy theory.
The gathering — entitled the “Health and Freedom Conference,” and held over the weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma — was about spreading misinformation about the pandemic, even concluding with a mask-burning closer. Despite this, Caviezel didn’t join them in-person. Instead he safely social distanced, addressing the crowd over Zoom. And yet he still went tinfoil hat, talking about “adenochrome,” a conspiracy theory that last year became popular with believers of QAnon and Pizzagate.
Jim Caviezel further pushes the "adrenochrome" conspiracy theory (https://t.co/E3q2Fe2H25): (clip 2/2) pic.twitter.com/xAqNcyJOcz
— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) April 17, 2021
Technically Caviezel was there to promote his next film, Sound of Freedom, in which he plays Tim Ballard, a real-life former CIA agent who quit his job to helps save children from human trafficking. While talking about Ballard, Caviezel casually mentioned “adenochrome,” which he later elaborated upon, sort of, saying it involves adrenaline in children…but not really elaborating for those who’ve never heard of it.
“It’s the worst horror I’ve ever seen,” Caviezel told the crowd, though he later said, cryptically, “even if I never, ever, ever saw it.” But to whoever’s doing this mystery thing, he said, “there will be no mercy for them.”
So what is “adrenochrome”? As per The Daily Beast, it’s an “easy-to-come-by chemical compound, usually found as a light pink solution, that forms by the oxidation of adrenaline, the stress hormone.” Some, including Aldous Huxley and Hunter S. Thompson, used it as a psychedelic. Johnny Depp, as Thompson, took it in the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas movie, and there’s even a Sisters of Mercy song about it. But for the QAnon crowd, it’s quite different — and it somehow involves a beloved Pixar movie:
For conspiracy theorists, adrenochrome represents a mystical psychedelic favored by the global elites for drug-crazed satanic rites, derived from torturing children to harvest their oxidized hormonal fear—a kind of real-life staging of the Pixar movie Monsters, Inc. “QAnon also likes to say that Monsters, Inc. is Hollywood telling on itself,” says QAnon researcher Mike Rains, “because the plot of scaring kids to get energy is what they really do.”
So that’s weird! And according to Wired, it’s not just QAnon types who believe this; anti-Semites who spout nonsense about “blood libels” do as well. And a famous actor — appearing at a conference that also included crumbling. MyPillow guy Mike Lindell — was repeating it in a conference for people who don’t think a highly infectious disease that has killed over half a million Americans and over three million globally is that big a deal.
When video of his appearance hit social media, people realized there’s a reason they barely see Caviezel in movies or TV anymore.
Some even roped in Mel Gibson.
So that’s what the guy who played a domestic terrorist in the Denzel Washington thriller Deja Vu is up to these days.