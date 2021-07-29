Getty Image
Jim Jordan Looked ‘Scared As F*ck’ As He Nervously Admitted He Spoke With Trump On Jan. 6

Jim Jordan wasn’t among the fellow Trump die-hards — i.e., the 4G Network comprised of Republican representatives Gaetz, Greene, Gosasr, and Gohmert — who tried and failed to trespass a D.C. jail housing Jan. 6 perpetrators. But that’s in part because he was a little busy nervously trying to duck a question about his communiqués with former president Donald J. Trump on the day the Capitol was besieged by his violent supporters.

On Thursday, Jordan — who was recently booted from a bipartisan committee probing into the deadly day, partly because he may be a key witness — spoke with Spectrum News, in what he seemed to think would be a softball interview. It wasn’t. Reporter Taylor Popielarz asked him point-blank whether or not he had been in contact with Trump the day his fans endangered he and his colleagues’ lives.

Jordan tried to duck the question, saying he often speaks with Trump. “I spoke with the president last week, I speak with the president all the time, I spoke with him on January 6,” he said, making sure to suggest he was still somehow in power. “I don’t think that’s unusual.”

But Popielarz wasn’t having Jordan trying to play dumb, asking him, “On January 6, did you speak with him before, during, or after the Capitol was attacked?”

It was here that Jordan stammered, eventually claiming he’d have to look, but that he thinks he spoke with him after. “I don’t know if I spoke with him that morning,” he said, as if it hadn’t been a momentous, history-altering day that he probably doesn’t forget.

But people were not buying it, saying that, at the very least, Jordan looked and sounded more nervous than Hugh Grant in a hundred ’90s rom-coms.

To some he even looked “scared as f*ck.”

Should Jordan be called upon by the bipartisan committee looking into what caused the Jan. 6 riots and what happened step-by-step, he should probably find a better or at least less fidgety answer.

