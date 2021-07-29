Jim Jordan wasn’t among the fellow Trump die-hards — i.e., the 4G Network comprised of Republican representatives Gaetz, Greene, Gosasr, and Gohmert — who tried and failed to trespass a D.C. jail housing Jan. 6 perpetrators. But that’s in part because he was a little busy nervously trying to duck a question about his communiqués with former president Donald J. Trump on the day the Capitol was besieged by his violent supporters.

Jim Jordan tried to dodge a question about when he talked to Trump on January 6 and it did not go well pic.twitter.com/bK02MdMCdp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2021

On Thursday, Jordan — who was recently booted from a bipartisan committee probing into the deadly day, partly because he may be a key witness — spoke with Spectrum News, in what he seemed to think would be a softball interview. It wasn’t. Reporter Taylor Popielarz asked him point-blank whether or not he had been in contact with Trump the day his fans endangered he and his colleagues’ lives.

Jordan tried to duck the question, saying he often speaks with Trump. “I spoke with the president last week, I speak with the president all the time, I spoke with him on January 6,” he said, making sure to suggest he was still somehow in power. “I don’t think that’s unusual.”

But Popielarz wasn’t having Jordan trying to play dumb, asking him, “On January 6, did you speak with him before, during, or after the Capitol was attacked?”

It was here that Jordan stammered, eventually claiming he’d have to look, but that he thinks he spoke with him after. “I don’t know if I spoke with him that morning,” he said, as if it hadn’t been a momentous, history-altering day that he probably doesn’t forget.

But people were not buying it, saying that, at the very least, Jordan looked and sounded more nervous than Hugh Grant in a hundred ’90s rom-coms.

Wondering what @Jim_Jordan in the witness chair might look like? Here’s a sneak peek: pic.twitter.com/WKtxqVxjdt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 29, 2021

I'm not sure I've ever seen a more guilty-seeming person on video. Of course, Jim Jordan did get lots of practice lying when he covered up the molestation of 177 college wrestlers. You'd think he'd be beyond the pants-shitting stage by now. https://t.co/gTH43P6ixl — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 29, 2021

Rep. Jim Jordan says he doesn’t remember when on Jan. 6 he spoke to Trump.@TaylorPopielarz presses Jordan on the issue. Was the phone call with Trump *during* the siege of the Capitol? Jordan seems caught off guard here.

pic.twitter.com/iSAs8M2jbq — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) July 29, 2021

Jim Jordan is shook https://t.co/SdL3GuPIQC — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 29, 2021

OMG! Jim Jordan is asked follow up questions about EXACTLY WHEN, on Jan 6 he spoke to Trump, and he handled it just about how any liar trying to cover up a criminal conspiracy would handle it when pinned down. pic.twitter.com/EO32mmrprF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 29, 2021

Got something to hide, Congressman? 🤔 https://t.co/kXhyUE4UNh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 29, 2021

To some he even looked “scared as f*ck.”

Y’all hear that high pitched, nervous squeal in his voice? Jim Jordan is scared as fuck.

pic.twitter.com/cwZxdEgVoO — Beki 🇺🇸 (@Daksthetruth) July 29, 2021

Should Jordan be called upon by the bipartisan committee looking into what caused the Jan. 6 riots and what happened step-by-step, he should probably find a better or at least less fidgety answer.