In a new video posted by The Undercurrent‘s Lauren Windsor, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan can be seen clearly telling people at an event in Iowa that Donald Trump will announce a 2024 presidential run soon. The moment happened on Thursday night after Jordan was asked if he “thinks” Trump will run again, to which he responded, “I know so. Yeah, I talked to him yesterday. He’s about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan.”

You can see the full video below:

EXCLUSIVE–> Jim Jordan: President Trump, he's gonna run again.

Pete: You think so?

Seems pretty cut and dry, doesn’t it? Well, not according to Jordan’s spokesperson, who told Politico’s Olivia Beavers, “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this,” in response to Windsor’s initial tweet which read: “Jim Jordan told me tonight in Iowa that Trump will announce he’s running “any day now.” A big GOP operative in the state later announced to the crowd that Trump will travel here imminently.”

Now, technically, Jordan does not say the words “any day now,” but c’mon. The guy literally said that he “knows” Trump will announce a run and gave a timeline of “after all of this craziness in Afghanistan.” Presumably, when Jordan’s spokesperson issued a denial, they didn’t know that Windsor had the goods. And how.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Jordan has denied his communications regarding Trump. The Ohio congressman is currently in hot water over a new report that he spoke to Trump multiple times during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. He had initially told Congress that he couldn’t remember when he phoned Trump on January 6 and gave the impression that it was only once. In a nutshell, Jim Jordan isn’t exactly a reliable source when it comes to anything involving Trump.

