While attempting to prop herself up as a potential replacement for California Governor Gavin Newsom, Caitlyn Jenner held a town hall with Sean Hannity earlier in the week where she she made a ridiculously out-of-touch comment about the homeless. While talking to Hannity, Jenner recounted a conversation she had with a friend in the next private plane hangar over, which was already a bad start, and the anecdote continued to go downhill from there.

“My friends are leaving California,” Jenner said. “My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’”

Jenner got blasted on social media for the classist remarks, and on Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel got in on the action. While teeing up the Hannity clip, Kimmel quipped, “This is how well Caitlyn Jenner understands the plight of everyday Californians here in L.A.” After Jenner’s hangar anecdote played for the audience, Kimmel joked, “Ah, homeless people: can’t walk around them, can’t fly over them.” But he was just getting warmed up. Via THR:

“Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?” Kimmel asked. “Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It’s a tough one. I don’t know, I guess we’ll let the Internet decide tomorrow.”

Unlike Jenner, Kimmel’s “a-hole” remarks have not caused an internet backlash as of this this writing, so we’re guessing he’s good.