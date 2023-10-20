Jimmy Kimmel Used One Of Trump’s Most Notorious Insults Against Him

Former Donald Trump attorney Sidney “The Kraken” Powell pleaded guilty on Thursday to six misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit election interference. She will serve six years in probation, pay $6,000 fine, and most humiliatingly, write an apology letter to Georgia residents.

“Oh man, the Chicken McNuggets are coming home to roost, aren’t they?” host Jimmy Kimmel said following Powell’s sentence on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. “The rats are jumping off the Spraytanic. The big, beautiful walls are closing in and somewhere up there I have to believe John McCain is smiling.”

He added, “You know, he likes people who don’t get caught.”

Kimmel is referring to Trump’s 2015 insult of senator (and father of Megan, in case you hadn’t heard) John McCain. “He’s a war hero because he was captured,” the MAGA “scumbag” said. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Powell’s legal problems are far from over. CNN reports:

Additionally, Powell is facing massive defamation lawsuits from two voting technology companies, who sued her for falsely accusing them of rigging the 2020 election against Trump. The companies, Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, filed the lawsuits in 2021, and the cases are still in the pre-trial discovery phase.

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above.