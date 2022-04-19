While Joe and Jill Biden celebrated Easter by successfully resurrecting the White House Easter Egg Roll and reading books to a group of children, the former First Family had their own way of celebrating the holiday, as Jimmy Kimmel explained.

For Donald Trump, that meant issuing not one but three press releases throughout the day that became increasingly unhinged with each new message. It started out pleasant enough with a “Happy Easter to all. May there be great peace and prosperity throughout the World!” But it ended with a far less kumbaya vibe—especially if you were New York Attorney General Letitia James: “Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James. May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!”

Whatever happened to just handing someone a package of Peeps and calling it a day?

Oddly, it was Donald Trump Jr. who had Kimmel a bit more concerned with his Easter Day tidings. Noting that “the oranges don’t fall far from the tree,” Kimmel shared that Don the Lesser followed his dad’s lead by also offering up his own “Easter message of love”:

Kimmel, like most people who saw it, was perplexed:

“What does this have to do with anything? Is somebody threatening to take the Easter Bunny’s machine guns away? Don Jr.’s into some weird porn. I mean, come on! Though it is nice to see him and Jared and Eric hanging out together.”

You can watch the full clip above.