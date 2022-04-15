It’s officially been more than two months since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and unleashed a strain of Middle Ages-esque barbarism not seen on the planet in quite some time and Donald Trump still just cannot find anything bad to say about the murderous Russian tyrant. Yet he has had plenty of time to wax poetic on just about every other topic because, at least the way Jimmy Kimmel sees it, “Donald Trump is bored.” How else would one explain his habit of randomly calling into Fox News shows to chat about everything and nothing all at the same time?

But the former president’s call into Sean Hannity earlier this week was something else altogether, as yet again the Fox News host tried to get his ol’ pal to just acknowledge that Putin is just a little bit terrible, yet Trump refused to take the bait. Again.

After listing all of the problems America is facing right now (inflation, etc.) which wouldn’t have been a problem “had we won the election, which we did,” the topic turned to Russia and Trump’s undeniable man-crush on Putin. As Kimmel explained:

“Even though we now know that without a doubt that Putin is a murderer and a war criminal and is as bad a human being as they come—even though we’re on the precipice of nuclear war with this monster—Trump cannot stop bragging about how well he knows the guy.”

That bragging, which came in the form of Trump telling Hannity that he “knew Putin very well, almost as well as I know you Sean” while a series of images of dead bodies filled the screen. Kimmel gave some credit to Hannity who, “for his part, keeps trying to get Trump to say the right thing… Sean tossed him the softest of balls and once again, [Trump] whiffed bigly.”

Hannity’s question was simple: “I asked you the last time you were on whether you think this is evil in our time. Do you believe this is evil in our time.”

After evading the question completely and making it clear that he doesn’t understand what NATO is, Trump decided to partially answer Hannity’s query by telling him what real evil looks like: Windmills! “They’re killing eagles,” Trump proclaimed. “They’re killing the bald eagle! And other eagles, and other birds. And we have these windmills all over the place.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 3:25 mark.