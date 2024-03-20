Stormy Daniels is back in the news as the subject of a new Peacock documentary, Stormy. She’s also scheduled to testify next month in Donald Trump‘s hush money trial. NBC News reports that State Judge Juan Merchan gave Daniels and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels to keep things quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, “the green light to take the stand but placed some restrictions on Daniels’ testimony, specifically that she can’t testify about a lie detector test she took in 2018 indicating she’d been truthful about her comments about Trump.”

On Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel (who is currently feuding with Trump) joked that since the judge is allowing Daniels and Cohen to testify, “There’s a very good chance the court stenographer will have to type the words ‘mushroom’ and ‘penis’ during the trial.”

In her book, Full Disclosure, Daniels described Trump’s penis as “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.” She added, “He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool… I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f*cked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d*ck like the mushroom character in Mario Kart.” Daniels called it the “least impressive sex I’d ever had,” but “he didn’t share that opinion.”

You can watch the Kimmel clip above.