Stormy Daniels Showed Jimmy Kimmel Which Mushroom Looks Most Like Donald Trump’s Junk

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.03.18

Following Stormy Daniels‘ not safe for life revelation that Donald Trump has an “unusual penis” with “a huge mushroom head” (she later compared it to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart), the Full Disclosure author went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss — you guessed it — the president’s junk. About her Lake Tahoe rendezvous with Trump, Daniels said that “he was channeling Hugh Hefner, but significantly less sexy. He followed orders much better back then.”

Of the detail that Daniels spanked Trump with a magazine, Kimmel asked, “What does he do, when you spank Donald Trump?” to which Daniels responded, “Do you want me to show you?” Kimmel eventually conceded and Daniels used her book to spank him. “I laid there and prayed for death,” Daniels said of her experience with Trump. (Via)

Eventually, the conversation turned to poor Toad. (His Google results are forever unclean.) Kimmel presented a line-up of orange mushrooms and asked Daniels to pick which one “would most represent the commander-in-chief of the United States military?” They ranged from tiny and stout to big and bulbous.

ABC

As Kimmel’s other guest Sarah Paulson astutely noted, “so disturbing.” The American Horror Story actress also described the “winner,” the mushroom on the left, as a “nubbit,” which isn’t a word but is one hundred percent accurate.

abc

Anyway, with that mind, enjoy the rest of your day!

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpjimmy kimmel liveSTORMY DANIELSToad

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 21 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 day ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP