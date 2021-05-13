Following the Republican Party’s vote to oust Liz Cheney from congressional leadership, Jimmy Kimmel lambasted the GOP for participating in the very same “cancel culture” that it routinely rails against. The late night host also went to town on Donald Trump after he fired off a celebratory message when the Republican Party continue to bow to his wishes.

While noting that he’d never thought he’d be “pro-Cheney in any way,” Kimmel started out the segment by noting that Cheney was removed from Republican leadership “basically for telling the truth.” Via The Wrap:

“She said Republicans must speak the truth and the election was not stolen. So, she had to go,” Kimmel continued. “You know, you can’t have Republicans going around saying Joe Biden won the election. People might get the right idea.”

After highlighting that Cheney voted to impeach Trump for the January 6 insurrection and continued to battle House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy insistence on pushing the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, Kimmel couldn’t help but find it odd that the GOP was essentially trying to silence Cheney. “I’m confused. I thought these guys hated cancel culture.”

The late night host then turned his attention to Trump’s statement praising Republicans for removing Cheney. “Do you think he has these prewritten, and just fills in the blanks like Mad Libs?” Kimmel joked before tearing into the GOP for still being afraid of Trump even though he lost the election. Cheney, on the other hand, is refusing to back down and has vowed to make sure Trump never gets near the Oval Office again.

“She’s used to this,” Kimmel quipped. “Her dad was a Dick, too.”