Super Bowl LVIII is more than just a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. “It’s also a live game of Where’s Waldo? starring Taylor Swift,” said host Jimmy Kimmel during Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I don’t know if you’ve seen this, but there’s some serious crazy talk about Taylor Swift and Joe Biden going around.” There sure is: the Super Bowl will apparently be rigged in favor of the Chiefs so that Taylor — who also is a psyop according to these nutjobs — will endorse Joe Biden.

Kimmel read a tweet from conservative businessman Mike Crispi, who wrote, “The NFL is totally RIGGED for the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift, Mr. Pfizer (Travis Kelce). All to spread DEMOCRAT PROPAGANDA. Calling it now: KC wins, goes to Super Bowl, Swift comes out at the halftime show and “endorses” Joe Biden with Kelce at midfield.” There’s more paranoia where that came from.

“So let me get this straight,” said Kimmel, trying to make sense of this nonsense. “The same people who believe Joe Biden has dementia and needs Kamala Harris to feed him butterscotch tapioca every night also believe that he has somehow planned and executed a diabolically brilliant scheme to fix the NFL playoffs so the biggest pop star in the world could pop up on the Jumbotron during the Super Bowl during a Kia and a Tostitos commercial to hypnotize her 11-year-old fans into voting for Joe Biden?”

You can watch the Kimmel clip above.