With Donald Trump still banned from Facebook and Twitter the former president has turned to the one medium that hasn’t deemed a credible threat yet: blogging. Using his website as an impromptu substitute for his daily tweeting habit, Trump has been firing off unhinged missives, and his latest one caught the attention of late night host Jimmy Kimmel. During his Thursday night monologue, Kimmel easily debunked Trump’s Memorial Day message to his legion of followers, which naturally, included a rant about how things were much better when he was president.

Here’s what Trump wrote on his blog, which Kimmel read out loud in disbelief:

“With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, tomorrow people start driving in the biggest automobile days of the year. I’m sorry to say the gasoline prices that you will be confronted with are far higher than they were just a short number of months ago where we had gasoline under $2 a gallon. Remember as you’re watching the meter tick, and your dollars pile up, how great of a job Donald Trump did as President. Soon Russia and the Middle East will be making a fortune on oil, and you will be saying how good it was to have me as your President. Wasn’t it great to be energy independent, but we are energy independent no more. Shame, shame, shame. Other than that, have a great Memorial Day Weekend!”

“He’s just a crazy old man shouting at pigeons now,” Kimmel joked while laughing at the ridiculous message. “He seems to have forgotten that the reason gas prices were low is because we had no place to go. We had nowhere to drive. There was a terrible virus killing our grandparents.”

Mocking Trump’s oddly self-congratulatory post, Kimmel finished off the segment by declaring, “When I was president, we spent money on porn stars, not gasoline!”

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)